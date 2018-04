04.26.18 The Cars Throwback Thursday

THE CARS, WERE INDUCTED THIS YEAR INTO THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME. THE BAND INCLUDED 2 SINGERS IN RIC OKASEK AND BENJAMIN ORR GIVING THEM A VERSATILE AND UNIQUE SOUND. ELLIOT EASTON WAS THE GUITARIST, GREG HAWKES FOR THE MOST PART WAS THE KEYBOARD PLAYER BUT HE ALSO PLAYED SAXOPHONE, SOME GUITARS AND SANG, AND DAVID ROBINSON PLAYED DRUMS. THEY EMERGED IN THE LATE 70’S FROM A NEW WAVE SCENE THAT USED A LOT OF SYNTHESIZERS. AND STARTED GETTING AIRPLAY FROM THEIR DEMO TAPE BY BOSTON STATION WBCN, WHICH FORCED A RECORD DEAL WITH ELEKTRA RECORDS GETTING THEM THEIR DEBUT ALBUM “THE CARS” IN 1978. THIS ALBUM SPAWNED THREE CHART TOPPING HITS JUST WHAT I NEEDED, MY BEST FRIENDS GIRL AND GOOD TIMES ROLL….BUT IF YOU OWNED THE ALBUM YOU ALSO KNEW YOU’RE ALL I’VE GOT TONIGHT, BYE, BYE LOVE AND MOVING IN STEREO WHICH WERE STAPLES AT ROCK RADIO. THE CARS WERE NAMED BEST NEW ARTISTS IN 1978 BY ROLLING STONE READERS.

1979 THE CARS RELEASED A 2ND ALBUM CANDY O AND IT WENT TO #3 ON THE BILLBOARD CHART WITH SONGS LET’S GO, IT’AS ALL I CAN DO.

THEIR 3RD AND 4TH ALBUMS DIDN’T RECEIVE THE SAME ACCLAIM, BUT SOME GREAT SINGLES CAME OFF PANORAMA AND SHAKE IT UP LIKE TOUCH AND GO, SINCE YOU’RE GONE AND SHAKE IT UP.

BETWEEN 1984 AND 1988 THE CARS REACHED THE PINNACLE OF THEIR SUCCESS AND THEY ALSO BROKE UP.

IN 1984, HEARTBEAT CITY BECAME THE CARS MOST SUCCESSFUL ALBUM. THE FIRST SINGLE, YOU MIGHT THINK WAS A SMASH AND HELPED THEM WIN THE MTV VIDEO OF THE YEAR. ALSO ON HEARTBEAT CITY WAS HELLO AGAIN, MAGIC AND DRIVE SUNG BY BENJAMIN ORR.

IN 1985, THE CARS RELEASED A GREATEST HITS ALBUM FEATURING A NEW TRACK TONIGHT SHE COMES THAT WENT TO NUMBER ONE! ANOTHER ALBUM IN 1987 FOLLOWED BY SOLO PROJECTS AND THE BAND CALLED IT QUITS IN FEBRUARY OF 1988. SAD NEWS FOR THE BAND IN 2000 AS BENJAMIN ORR, WHO WAS ORIGINALLY FROM CLEVELAND, PASSED AWAY AT THE AGE OF 53 FROM PANCREATIC CANCER.

THE BAND HAS BEEN INACTIVE SINCE 1988 SO WE’LL FAST FORWARD TO PRESENT DAY AND THEIR INDUCTION INTO THE ROCK HALL. THE KILLERS FRONT MAN BRANDON FLOWERS INDUCTED THE BAND WITH A HEARTFELT SPEECH SAYING “The Cars had it all: the looks, the hooks, Beat-romance lyrics, killer choruses, guitar solos that pissed off your parents, dazzling music videos. We thank the Cars: Ric, Benjamin, David, Greg and Elliot. We are standing on the shoulders of giants. This band means so much to me and millions of others. I know that Benjamin is here sharing this moment with them. Ladies and gentlemen, I’m over the moon to introduce you to the latest inductees of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: the Cars.”

FOR TODAY’S THROWBACK THURSDAY SONG ON VINYL, WE’VE GOTTA GO BACK TO THEIR DEBUT SONG FROM THEIR DEMO TAPE IN 1978….JUST WHAT I NEEDED.