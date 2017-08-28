10 Year Old Saves 2 Year Old Brother Using CPR Learned from Movie

We hear a lot how movies show all the bad things kid shouldn’t do. But what about life saving procedures? When 10 year old Jacob O’Connor saw his two year old brother fall in a pool, he knew he needed to act fast. He immediately pulled him out, and started doing chest compressions. How did he know to do this? He had watched Dwayne Johnson’s movie “San Andreas.” In the film, Johnson performs chest compressions on his character’s daughter to save her from drowning.

Johnson got word of this boy’s heroic actions, and praised his quick thinking.

