Mr. and Mrs. Wilson have a ten year old son named Zachary. Zachary, in an act of kindness, decided to help out his neighbor, James Muffet, by mowing his lawn for him.

A couple days later, the Wilsons were shocked to receive a letter from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Juvenile division. The letter stated that Zachary had not asked permission, and was to have no contact with Muffet. Muffet claimed his grass was cut too short, and was now badly damaged.

