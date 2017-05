To make it to 100 years old is quite a feat. But to make it their, with your twin sibling, is even rarer! That is why photographer Camila Lima had to have a photo shoot with these two women when she found out about them. Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi were featured in an adorable photo shoot, featuring a pink Volkswagen, tutus, balloons, and a bunch of other fun things.

Congrats ladies!

READ MORE HERE