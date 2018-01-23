13 Stark, Wayne Residents Named in Federal Cocaine Indictment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – We hear a lot about heroin, but cocaine is still an issue on the streets.

Thirteen residents of Stark and Wayne Counties face federal charges for trafficking in cocaine in an 80-count indictment just unsealed.

The men and women who range in age from 22 to 55 handled hundreds of pounds of cocaine in various transactions, according to the feds.

In a series of raids in Canton, Massillon, Orrville, Smithville and Sterling, the feds recovered over a half million dollars in cash and 17 weapons and other drugs.

1500 pounds of ammo were also seized.

Named in the indictment are: