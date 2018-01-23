13 Stark, Wayne Residents Named in Federal Cocaine Indictment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – We hear a lot about heroin, but cocaine is still an issue on the streets.
Thirteen residents of Stark and Wayne Counties face federal charges for trafficking in cocaine in an 80-count indictment just unsealed.
The men and women who range in age from 22 to 55 handled hundreds of pounds of cocaine in various transactions, according to the feds.
In a series of raids in Canton, Massillon, Orrville, Smithville and Sterling, the feds recovered over a half million dollars in cash and 17 weapons and other drugs.
1500 pounds of ammo were also seized.
Named in the indictment are:
Apolinar Meraz-Magana, 55, of Massillon
Ignacio Cuevas-Gutierrez, 33, of Massillon
Jose Luis Martinez-Maldonado, 26, of Canton
Manuel Sarmiento Ibarra, 40, of Canton
Jonathan Quezada, 22, of Sterling
Juan Ramon Mora-Hurtado, 29, of Massillon
Karla Hernandez-Salazar, 30, of Massillon
Juan Benito Caro-Silva, 23, of Massillon
Phillip Blough, 28, of Smithville
Stamontae Sanders, 25, of Canton
Mark Momie, 51, of Canton
Celestino Penalosa, 30, of Orrville
Dave McClellan. 43, of Massillon.