13 Stark, Wayne Residents Named in Federal Cocaine Indictment
By Jim Michaels
|
Jan 23, 2018 @ 6:52 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – We hear a lot about heroin, but cocaine is still an issue on the streets.

Thirteen residents of Stark and Wayne Counties face federal charges for trafficking in cocaine in an 80-count indictment just unsealed.

The men and women who range in age from 22 to 55 handled hundreds of pounds of cocaine in various transactions, according to the feds.

In a series of raids in Canton, Massillon, Orrville, Smithville and Sterling, the feds recovered over a half million dollars in cash and 17 weapons and other drugs.

1500 pounds of ammo were also seized.

Named in the indictment are:

Apolinar Meraz-Magana, 55, of Massillon

Ignacio Cuevas-Gutierrez, 33, of Massillon

Jose Luis Martinez-Maldonado, 26, of Canton

Manuel Sarmiento Ibarra, 40, of Canton

Jonathan Quezada, 22, of Sterling

Juan Ramon Mora-Hurtado, 29, of Massillon

Karla Hernandez-Salazar, 30, of Massillon

Juan Benito Caro-Silva, 23, of Massillon

Phillip Blough, 28, of Smithville

Stamontae Sanders, 25, of Canton

Mark Momie, 51, of Canton

Celestino Penalosa, 30, of Orrville

Dave McClellan. 43, of Massillon.

Related Content

Canton Buying Three New Snow Plows
Mayor Reacts to Fisher’s Foods Closings
FBI: Local Drug Operation Was Big, Massillon Woman...
Cuts Impact Local Federal Halfway House Residents
Massillon Plans to Reopen Closed NE Fire Station
Election Preview: North Canton City School Distric...