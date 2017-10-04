16-Year-Old McKinley Student Dies from Skateboard Accident Injuries

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – The 16-year-old Canton teen seriously injured after falling off a skateboard has died.
Dallas Swogger was at Akron Children’s Hospital since Friday when his head hit the pavement after falling on 12th Street NW near Cato Court.
Canton police say he had been holding onto a moving car while riding.
Swogger died Tuesday morning.
Here’s a statement from Canton City School District Superintendent Adrian Allison:
“The Canton City School District would like to extend its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our student Dallas Swogger. Dallas was a freshman at the McKinley High School Downtown Campus where he was known as a loyal friend to many. According to his close friends, Dallas embraced life and enjoyed brightening others’ days. His smile and his exuberant nature will be remembered by all who were fortunate to be a part of his life. McKinley High School counselors and district support personnel will be available for those who are struggling with grief following his passing. We ask that you keep Dallas’ loved ones, classmates, and our district in your thoughts as we mourn his loss.”