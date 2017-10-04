16-Year-Old McKinley Student Dies from Skateboard Accident Injuries

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – The 16-year-old Canton teen seriously injured after falling off a skateboard has died.

Dallas Swogger was at Akron Children’s Hospital since Friday when his head hit the pavement after falling on 12th Street NW near Cato Court.

Canton police say he had been holding onto a moving car while riding.

Swogger died Tuesday morning.

Here’s a statement from Canton City School District Superintendent Adrian Allison: