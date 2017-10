Grow room of marijuana operation in Hiram Township (Courtesy Portage County Sheriff's Office)

RAVENNA, Ohio (WHBC) – The Portage County Drug Task Force located a huge marijuana growing operation near Hiram on Monday.

Task Force detectives said the drug was being grown in four rooms inside as well as outside the house on Tiolki Avenue.

They harvested six pounds of marijuana, converted for addition to edible items like brownies and butter.

BCI is also investigating.

No one is charged yet.