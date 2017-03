While it’s great to see some products come back for nostalgia’s sake, others are better left in the past. A new list was released of iconic products that are returning. Some of these we are excited about! Others have us scratching our heads.

Here are a few from the list:

1. Nokia phones

2. Commodore 64

3. Gameboys

4. Raleigh Chopper Bikes

5. Polaroid One Step Camera

READ MORE HERE