Gasoline Prices Up, No Big Reason For It

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s not higher crude oil prices; it’s not a natural disaster; it’s not even because it was Thursday.

Gasoline prices are up in Stark County and around the state because we had some of the lowest prices in the country.

Gas Buddy Analyst Patrick deHaan says when retailers get tired of losing money, they jack up the price.

Thursday morning’s AAA average price for the Canton-Massillon metro area was $2.24 a gallon, up seven cents from Wednesday.

Gas Buddy had stations selling as high as $2.49 a gallon.