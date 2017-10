ODOT crews check one of Stark County's 23 snowplows for the upcoming winter.

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – ODOT’s Stark County garage is ready for winter weather, whenever it comes.

The county’s 23 snowplows went through a 150-point inspection on Friday.

ODOT workers drove over 172,000 miles over the state routes in the county last winter, plowing snow and dropping salt and liquid de-icers.

Also, the plow drivers dropped 15,000 tons of salt on the state routes in the county last winter.

Here’s the good news there: salt prices are a little lower this year.