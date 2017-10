COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Did you know 28% of 2018 car models have no spare tire, according to AAA research?

That could leave you high and dry if you get a flat tire.

So, the auto agency recommends purchasing a spare and making sure one is included with any new car purchase.

Part two of that is maintaining the spare, which means checking the air once in a while.

And, make sure you know where the tire changing equipment is too!