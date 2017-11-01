What’s Good? 11.1.17

7 Year Old Donates Money to Cancer Research

Charlotte Dobson, who lives in the US, wanted to donate the money she made cat sitting to Otago University in New Zealand for their cancer research. Charolette lives in New Jersey, and her aunt is a Chemistry researcher at Otago. Charolette started saving money for cancer research after she found out a relative of hers suffered from breast cancer.

Teenage Surfer Saves Man from Capsized Boat

Sam Ruskin saw a man struggling after his boat capsized. Many people had gathered at the shore and were watching the event unfold, but Sam decided to do something. He paddled out to the man, who seemed to be getting tired after struggling in the choppy waters. Sam didn’t think it was a big deal, and after he saved the man, he went back to surfing. Unbeknownst to Sam, the whole rescue was recorded on drone video. His dad saw it, and was immediately filled with pride.

NICU Babies Dressed Up for Halloween

The babies in the NICU at Kansas City hospital got into the Halloween spirit! March of Dimes helped out at St. Luke’s hospital by dressing up the babies for their first Halloween! From super heroes to butterflies, the babies all looked adorable on Halloween!