Deer Rutting Season Underway in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – November is the biggest month of the year for car-deer crashes in the state.

24% of last year’s 18,000 deer-related accidents happened in November.

That has the Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife office in Akron asking that you be extra careful on the roadways.

They say deer are active at dawn and dusk, but a car-deer accident can happen anytime of the day or night.

And, the Ohio Department of Public Safety says if you see a deer, slow down but don’t swerve.