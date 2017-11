CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton Police Department will be a little smaller in 2018.

Mainly through attrition, the department is down from 129 to 123 officers.

As a result, the daytime downtown walking beat is being eliminated, and there will be fewer officers in the traffic, priorities and detective bureaus.

With those changes, officers are then able to bid for positions based on their seniority.

The department hopes for a COPS grant to hire 8 new officers.