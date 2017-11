COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – The number of reported Lyme Disease cases in Ohio is up again this year.

The Department of Health reports over 240 cases, compared to 160 cases for all of 2016.

Many of the cases are coming from Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties.

If you are going into a wooded area, you’re advised to tuck your pants into your boots.

Then, check afterward for any ticks on your clothing and body.

