MPD: No Other Sign of Issue Between Doc, New Philly Man

Dr George Seese (Courtesy Stark Medical Specialties)

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – There were apparently no outward signs of a problem between the ex- and new boyfriend.

That is, until Monday afternoon, when 50-year-old Michael Wood of New Philadelphia shot 59-year-old Dr George Seese of Dalton in the Affinity Medical Center parking lot.

Wood then shot himself in the head and Dr Seese died a few hours later.

Massillon police say Wood and the woman involved had broken up earlier this year.

They believe that’s the only motive.

They continue investigating any loose ends.

Related Content

APD: Help Us Find a Suspected Murderer
Fields Found Guilty, Sentencing Monday
Suspected Drive Thru Shooter Arrested, Jailed
‘Drive-Thru Rage’ Shooting Incident in...
UPDATE: Doctor Shot in Affinity Parking Lot Dies
5-Year-Old’s Mother Seeks Insanity Plea