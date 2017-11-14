MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – There were apparently no outward signs of a problem between the ex- and new boyfriend.

That is, until Monday afternoon, when 50-year-old Michael Wood of New Philadelphia shot 59-year-old Dr George Seese of Dalton in the Affinity Medical Center parking lot.

Wood then shot himself in the head and Dr Seese died a few hours later.

Massillon police say Wood and the woman involved had broken up earlier this year.

They believe that’s the only motive.

They continue investigating any loose ends.