ODOT Reduces Construction for Holiday Travel

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – ODOT is doing its best to take down some of the construction areas, opening as many lanes as possible for holiday travelers.

That includes the return to the regular flow of traffic in the I-76 construction area in the Norton-Barberton area.

Also, Market Avenue just south of Route 619 in Hartville was scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.

That being said, I-80 in the Youngstown area is being rebuilt, with all traffic on the eastbound side and a number of ramps closed.

And, three ramps are closed as part of the Central Interchange project in Akron.