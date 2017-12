CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – 32 people have died on Stark County highways this year.

That matches last year’s total.

What’s surprising: 22 of the 32 traffic deaths have occurred in the last three months.

And the state of Ohio numbers are up.

1,139 confirmed Ohio fatalities compared to 1,113 for 2016.

Here’s a disturbing trend for Stark County: nearly half of the fatal crashes have involved impaired driving.