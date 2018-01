CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – If you’ve lost your job at Union Metal in Canton, the 30th Street OhioMeansJobs office is ready to help.

They are holding informational sessions Tuesday and Wednesday at the office, four times a day.

The sessions are at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:45 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

No appointment is needed.

Only about 50 people remain at the plant, shipping out finished products.

339 people are losing their jobs at the 110-year-old company.