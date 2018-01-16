Nerdy News: Black Widow, Drug that Regrows Teeth, Mars, Gadget of the Week!

We Might be getting a Black Widow Movie Soon! (See Video Above)

Highlight Reel:

Alzheimer Drug Unexpectedly Regrows Teeth

Sheets of Water Found Frozen Under Mars’s Surface

Gadget of the week:
Turbo Jetts!

Related Content

Guy Buys a Rose for Every Girl at his School for V...
Nerdy News: Updates on the Disney Star Wars Additi...
Backstreet Boys Vs Charlie Puth on Drop the Mic
BREAKING NEWS: Republican Congressional Baseball P...
Two Google Assistants have a Funny Conversation
What’s Good? 11.15.17