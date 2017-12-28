18 Stark FDs Get $800,000 in MARCS Radio Funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Local Stark County fire departments walked away with the lion’s share of MARCS radio system grant funding for the new fiscal year.

The 18 fire departments are getting $800,000 of the $3 million in monies passed out by the State Fire Marshal across Ohio.

The up-to-$50,000 grants will assist the departments from Alliance to Erie Valley in purchasing the radio equipment needed to talk to each other, the sheriff, police and more.

Here are the departments and the amounts they are receiving:

Alliance Fire Department

$49,959.34

Beach City Fire Department

$49,904.00

Brewster Vol Fire Department

$50,000.00

Canal Fulton Fire Department

$50,000.00

Louisville Fire Department

$50,000.00

Sandy Creek Jt. Fire District

$49,321.40

North Canton Fire Department

$49,980.00

Marlboro Vol Fire Co

$15,798.00

Washington Twp. Vol Fire Department

$18,734.32

Osnaburg Twp. Fire Department

$49,744.00

North Lawrence Fire Department

$50,000.00

Lexington Twp. Vol Fire Department

$23,358.28

East Sparta Vol Fire Department

$50,000.00

Nimishillen Twp. Fire Department

$49,980.00

Magnolia Vol Fire Department

$49,314.00

Lawrence Twp. Fire Department

$50,000.00

Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District

$50,000.00

Erie Valley Fire & Rescue Jt. Fire District

$50,000.00

Source: State Fire Marshal’s Office