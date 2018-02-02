Nearly 1,000 Attend ‘A Community Coming Together’

"A Community Coming Together" at Canton Baptist Temple

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Nearly a thousand people turned out for the “A Community Coming Together” event at Canton Baptist Temple on Thursday night, with a cluster of teen suicides in Stark County since last summer.

Teen mental health expert Doctor Ellen Rome addressed the crowd.

She described teen depression like an iceberg.

You may see anger or bad behavior masking sadness and anxiety.

Reports indicate nine teens have taken their own lives here since August.

Dr Rome’s speech is in our podcast section.

Here were some of her warning signs to watch for: