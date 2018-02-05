It’s Winter, the Snow Keeps Coming

Having fun with the WHBC snow blower in the parking lot.

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – Another inch or so of snow fell during the night Sunday night.

That makes it two inches of snow that has fallen at the Akron Canton Airport since 12:01 a.m. on Sunday in two different snow events.

There are some snow parking bans in effect in local communities.

A few school districts especially in Tuscarawas County changed their schedules on Monday.

We’ll have any community and event changes at our Closings and Delays page.

AccuWeather says we could get another inch or two Monday night and another similar accumulation late Tuesday night into Wednesday.