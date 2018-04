JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Jackson Township-based Royal Docks Brewery saw the 5th biggest increase in production of any craft brewer in the country last year.

The beermaker went from about 300 barrels of brew in 2016 to 3000 in 2017, according to the national Brewers Association.

The brewpub on Fulton Drive NW only opened in 2015.