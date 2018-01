President Donald Trump holds a small model of Air Force One as he greets people on the tarmac as he arrives on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

No No No….

So apparently, there are five refrigerators on Air Force One. Two of them are in disrepair. How’d we get to the point where the “winning” bid for two food chillers is nearly $24 MILLION Dollars?

