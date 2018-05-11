ODOT: Route 212 Reopens Just West of Bolivar By Jim Michaels | May 11, 2018 @ 5:50 AM NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WHBC) – Route 212 has reopened just west of Bolivar. The road was closed at the railroad overpass when a truck hit it on Tuesday. Repairs to the bridge and the Wheeling and Lake Erie track have been made. 212bolivarbridgeclosedodotrailroadreopen SHARE RELATED CONTENT Foodbank Undecided About Building on Former Fishers Property Canton-Based Lung Doctors Move To Green, Affiliate With Clinic APD: Child Grabs Mom’s Boyfriend’s Gun, Shoots Self, Is OK USW Local: Union Metal to Resume Operations Next Week Hang On: Cooler on Friday, Warm Again on Saturday AAA, Gas Buddy: Highest Gas Prices in Years