3 New Snickers Flavors

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR SNICKERS BRAND - Fans were greeted by actor Donald Faison at The Grove in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016, as he diagnosed their social hunger symptoms and sampled the new SNICKERS® Crisper - filled with crisped rice, peanuts and caramel covered in milk chocolate. (Colin Young-Wolff/AP Images for SNICKERS Brand)

Snickers just announced three new flavors: Chili pepper, salted caramel, and espresso. The last two sound amazing. The first one…. I’m going to hold my reservations..

 

What do you think?

