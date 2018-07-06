3-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Flower Girl for Donor

It was an emotional, happy day for everyone at this wedding. Especially because of the special relationship the bride shared with the flower girl. Hayden Hatfield Ryals recently got married, and she knew exactly who she wanted to be her flower girl. It was to be Skye Savren-McCormick, who is three, because of the special bond they share. In 2016, Skye was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia. Ryals was matched as a donor, and donated bone marrow to Skye. Later, Skye also received an infusion of cells as well. Skye had her last treatment in April of 2017. If it wasn’t for Ryals’s donation to this stranger, Skye wouldn’t have made it to her final transplant. Ryals reached out to Skye’s family, and also sent the three-year-old gifts for her third birthday. With the presents was an invitation to attend her wedding, and a letter asking Skye to be her flower girl.