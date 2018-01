CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – If you have a friend or loved one in any Stark County extended care facility, you’ll be happy to know that that have emergency contingency plans it place.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid required that plans be in place by November 15th, 2017.

These plans were required by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare to address issues like storms, fires, and flooding.

Stark County has 35 long-term care facilities.