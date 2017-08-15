3rd String Kicker Gets Full Scholarship for Community Service

Justin Juenemann got the surprise of his life when his football coach had a guest come into a team meeting to deliver a special message. The guest was a patient at the local children’s hospital, Kyle, who’s favorite player is Justin, who is the 3rd string kicker for the team. Justin spends a lot of time giving back to the community while he juggles classes and football practice. Kyle used a t-shirt gun to shoot a t-shirt to Justin with a special message telling him that for his senior year he would have a full scholarship. His teammates reactions are priceless as is his mom’s when he told her!

