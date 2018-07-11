3rd Victim Succumbs to Injuries from Violent Akron Weekend

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – A rash of shootings in Akron over the weekend claims a third life.

17-year-old Damonta Martin died at City Hospital, a few days after he was shot in the head on Friday night along Dahlgren Drive in Akron.

Two other men were shot in the head and died early Saturday morning.

There were seven reported shooting incidents with a total of nine victims.

Even a pet dog did not escape the violence.

A pitbull was struck in the shoulder when someone fired a gun into a home in the city.

The animal inside the home will be OK.