4 Year Old with Cerebral Palsy Takes First Steps! Mighty Maya is very mighty indeed. Maya is four, going on five, and has cerebral palsy. Her parents captured the moment where, for the first time, Maya took her first steps unaided! We wish Maya all the best, and are so happy for her!