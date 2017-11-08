6 Weird Habits People do But Don’t Talk About

Have you ever wondered if you are alone in the weird habits you do by yourself? You may not be…

Superdrug Online Doctor decided we needed a survey that revealed what strange habits we do that we all share.

1. Do you ever delay eating until you’ve found something good to watch on TV? 87% say yes!

2. Before you go to the restroom, do you check behind the shower curtain to make sure no one’s there? 37% say yes!

3. Do you ever smell your dirty undergarments, and then maybe wear them again? 38% said yes. And 12% admit to turning them inside out.

4. Have you ever picked your nose and EATEN it? 31% say they have!

5. When alone, do you shout or make weird noises for no reason? 40% say yes!

6. Do you walk/pace/sit weird when on a lengthy phone call? 61% say yes!