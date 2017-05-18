6 Year Old Sneaks Out of House to Buy Mom a TV

Kids always want to get something nice for mom for Mother’s Day. But this little boy went above and beyond, and worried his family in the process. 6 year old Raith hatched a plan to escape from his house while his mom was taking a shower, go to the store, buy a TV with the 40 cents in his pocket, and get home before his mom finished.

He used a broom to unlock the latch to leave the house. He got on his trusty bike, and pedaled nearly 2 miles, and across a busy highway, to get to the store. Mom got out of the shower, and panicked when she found her son was missing. A search ensued involving the police.

After Raith arrived at the ALDI that was his destination, a manager spotted him, chatted with him and found out what was going on, and walked him almost all the way home before contacting authorities to let them know where Raith was.

