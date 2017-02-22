7 Year Old Starts Charity to Collect Kid-Friendly Food for the Homeless

This little guy wanted to help others at a very young age. At 4 years old he told his parents he wanted to start a company to help feed the homeless. Then he found out that most of the food that was donated to shelters isn’t very kid friendly so he concentrated on doing just that! Now at the ripe old age of 7 he has started his own charity called ‘Mac & Cheese and Pancakes’ and even has an Amazon ‘wish list’ where he can add items and people can pay for them (but all of the food items are approved by him). People have already donated over 6 tons of food!! Can you imagine what this kid is going to do when he grows up??

