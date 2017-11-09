I-76 Akron Project = Fewer Lanes and Closed Ramps

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – If you commute to Akron or just drive through the city at times, you’ll want to watch for new traffic patterns at the Central Interchange.

And, that means more delays are likely.

During the night Wednesday night, the contractor on the Main Broadway Project moved all Interstate 76 traffic over to the westbound lanes of the roadway.

That means just two lanes of traffic in each direction instead of three or four.

The eastbound roadway near the Central Interchange is being rebuilt.

Also, the I-76 East ramp to 77 South is now closed.

That’s in addition to two other ramp closings at the interchange.