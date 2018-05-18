8 Dead in Texas School Shooting

AP Image
From Fox News:
At least eight to ten people, mostly students, have been killed and 12 others were injured in a Texas high school shooting Friday, police said. The suspected shooter was taken into police custody and a second suspect has been detained. The suspect in custody and the suspect detained for further questioning were both students.
Police officers responded to Santa Fe High School around 8 a.m. CDT after reports that a shooter opened fire inside. Officials were searching the school for any explosive devices as per protocol.
A police officer was also injured in the shooting, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters. The extent of the officer’s injuries were not immediately known.
The chief nursing officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch told reporters the center received two adult patients and one person under 18 years old.
And from the Santa Fe Facebook page:
SFISD District Response to SFHS Active Shooter
May 18, 2018
9:05 a.m.
This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules.
At this time, students from the high school are being transported by SFISD transportation to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6. Parents may reunite with their students at this location.
The district will continue to keep you updated as information is available. Safety and communication are our top priorities.