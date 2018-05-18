8 Dead in Texas School Shooting

AP Image

From Fox News:

At least eight to ten people, mostly students, have been killed and 12 others were injured in a Texas high school shooting Friday, police said. The suspected shooter was taken into police custody and a second suspect has been detained. The suspect in custody and the suspect detained for further questioning were both students.

Police officers responded to Santa Fe High School around 8 a.m. CDT after reports that a shooter opened fire inside. Officials were searching the school for any explosive devices as per protocol.

A police officer was also injured in the shooting, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters. The extent of the officer’s injuries were not immediately known.

The chief nursing officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch told reporters the center received two adult patients and one person under 18 years old.

And from the Santa Fe Facebook page: