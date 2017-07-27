8 Year Old Buys Friend New Wheel Chair

Paul Burnett and Kamden Houshan have been best buds since Kindergarten. Paul and Kam are always hanging out, playing video games, doing kid stuff. The fact that Kam is in a wheelchair does not stop these two from having a good time. But, one day, the two were on a play date at a farm. Kam’s wheelchair tipped over, causing him to fall to the ground. Paul became very upset, and started to notice that Kam’s wheelchair was not the appropriate size for him.

One day, Paul approached his mom telling him he wanted to raise money to buy Kam a new wheelchair. Paul watched YouTube videos, and learned about Go Fund Me.

After starting a Go Fund Me page for KAm’s wheelchair, Paul was able to raise $5,455: enough to cover the cost for a customized wheelchair.

