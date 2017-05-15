84 Year Old Graduates After 61 Years

Richard Veres graduated from Fenn College of Engineering in 1956. But Veres missed his graduation ceremony because he was drafted into the army. Graduation was a big deal for not only Veres, but for his extended family. He was the first to get a degree out of his entire family. But life got in the way. After he left the army, he married, raised a family, and had a long successful career.

One of his daughters wrote to CSU, telling her father’s story. CSU wrote her back, and decided to honor him at this year’s graduation.

