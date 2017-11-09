9 Year Old Books Trip to Disneyland Paris Without Permission

While her dad was sleeping, 9 year old Susan Wilson from the UK decided she would help herself to a trip to Disney. She was able to guess her dad’s PayPal account password, and went to town. She booked flights, a hotel gift card, tickets to the park and Disneyland express train, and a tour of the Eiffel Tower. Dad didn’t know what happened until a couple days later when £1005.92 went missing from his account. He called PayPal, who said the purchases were made from an authorized device, so too bad. But later on, PayPal rescinded their decision and refunded him the money.

