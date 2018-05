9-year-old Kylene Demers showed her courage the other day when her 83-year-old great-grandmother, was robbed in broad daylight. Kylene says a man ran up and grabbed her great-grandmother’s purse, and ran away down the alley way near their house. Kylene chased the man on foot, but wasn’t able to catch up. Kylene was proud of herself and the way she reacted, and hopes the thief will return the items he stole.