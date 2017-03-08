Boy Saves Father From Being Crushed By Car

By Sarah Peters
|
Mar 8, 7:42 AM

A father, Stephen, and his two sons, one of which was 8 year old J.T., were working on a car in their backyard. Initially, it took two of them to use the jack to get the car off the ground. The older son went inside to clean a cut, leaving J.T. and Stephen outside. The car suddenly fell and landed on Stephen. Before passing out, he was able to direct J.T. to try and Jack the car up.

By himself, J.T., who was only 50lbs at the time, was able to jack the car off of his father. J.T. is now 9 years old, and was honored as a hero by the American Red Cross.

