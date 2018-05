COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – 1.6 million Ohioans are expected to make a road or airplane trip this Memorial Day weekend.

That’s a 13-year high.

With 90% doing the driving themselves, there are bound to be some traffic slowdowns, especially in urban areas.

AAA says the worst time to hit the road will be Thursday and Friday afternoon and evening, with travelers mixing in with commuter traffic.

Unless you’re traveling at night, they recommend the late morning and early afternoon.