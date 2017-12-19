AAA: Christmas, New Years are Biggest Travel Days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – More people travel on the combined Christmas and New Years holiday weekends than on any other holiday during the year.

And, it’ll be even bigger this year, with over 107 million Americans and 4.5 million Ohioans traveling over 50 miles from home between December 23rd and January 1st.

The travel numbers are 3% higher than last year.

It’s the ninth straight year of travel increases for Christmas/New Years.

Despite air fares as much as 20% lower than last year, the vast majority of travelers will go by car.