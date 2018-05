CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Some of the highest gasoline prices we’ve seen in the last few years.

The AAA daily survey taken early Thursday morning has the Canton-Massillon area average price at $2.81 a gallon.

That’s over 70-cents higher than a year ago.

The local prices are also up very close to the national average price now.

That’s $2.84 a gallon.

No sign of any $3 gas, according to Gas Buddy.

But there’s a lot of $2.89 gas out there.