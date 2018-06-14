AAA Tips for Those Summertime Vacation Trips

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – With school out for summer, vacation season is in full gear.
AAA recommends planning ahead for any trip, using a travel agent for the more complicated trips.
They also want you to be flexible about your travel times.
AAA expects to rescue 7.7 million U.S. drivers this summer vacation season.
They want you to get the car checked out before you hit the road, bringing along an emergency kit for the trip
Here are AAA’s travel experts offer their top tips for travelers planning summer vacations, including:
Plan ahead – Book early for the best deals and availability on hotels, airfare, car rentals and more.
Work with a travel agent – Travel agents often have access to extra amenities and added benefits to help plan the perfect summer vacation. They can also be a tremendous help in the event something changes or goes wrong on your trip.
Be flexible – If your schedule permits, avoid traveling during peak times this summer, including Memorial Day weekend and around Independence Day, to encounter less congestion and fewer crowds.
Safety first – If driving, get plenty of rest before setting out on your road trip. Schedule breaks every two hours or 100 miles to remain alert and avoid driving drowsy.
Make sure your vehicle is road trip ready – Take your vehicle to a trusted repair facility to perform any needed maintenance before heading out. Pack an emergency kit that includes a mobile phone and car charger, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a basic toolkit, and drinking water and snacks for all passengers.
Pack your patience – Summer is one of the busiest travel times of the year. Expect heavy crowds and allow plenty of time to get to your destination safely.