Chewy, a three month old Chihuahua, was found in a bathroom at an airport in Las Vegas this past weekend. The little guy was left with a heartbreaking note saying, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford me to get on the flight.” It went on to say that the previous owner loved Chewy, and hopes that someone else could love him and take care of him.

This sad story does have a happy ending. Chewy already has a temporary home and a ton of adoption offers.

