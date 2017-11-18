AC/DC Guitarist Malcolm Young Dead at 64

Another one lost too early….Founding member of the rock group AC/DC is dead at 64.

The rock world was shaken this morning by the sad news that Malcolm Young co-founder of legendary band AC/DC has passed away. Young had been suffering with dementia for the past 3 years. He passed away in his home, peacefully surrounded by family. Malcolm Young with brother Angus Young created AC/DC in 1973 and started writing rock masterpieces together that started with 1975’s High Voltage and ended with 2014’s Rock or Bust. There isn’t a soul alive that hasn’t heard an AC/DC song. If it hadn’t been for Malcolm Young, rock and roll may very well not be what it is today. He inspired generations of guitarists, and through his timeless music will inspire generations more.

