CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s been a week since temperatures have been above freezing, but that’s changing.

AccuWeather says a shift in the jet stream is bringing warmer temperatures our way, with highs of 43 Saturday and Sunday.

That’s 10 degrees above normal.

And the next batch of precipitation that could be with us for a bit on Sunday will be rain, not snow.

We have made it to the meteorological midpoint of winter.

Mid-to-late January is when temperatures typically are at their lowest.