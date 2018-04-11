Actor Arrested for Bomb Threat

T. J. Miller, left, and Kate Gorney arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor TJ Miller, best known for his roles in “Silicon Valley”, “Deadpool 2” and “How To Train Your Dragon 3” was arrested after making a false bomb threat. Here’s the CNN Story:

When it rains it pours for TJ Miller. He’s already facing sexual harassment charges. Now he’s been arrested for making a false bomb threat.

Miller was apparently traveling from Washington, DC to New York City on March 18th when he called 911 to report that a woman onboard Amtrak Train 2256 allegedly had a bomb in her bag. Amtrak officials stopped that train in Westport, Connecticut, got all the passengers off, and sent the bomb squad in to search the train. No evidence of any explosive device or materials was found.

Investigators called Miller back, and he gave a different description of the woman. He also claimed that the woman “kept checking her bag without taking anything out, kept asking the first-class attendant what the next stop was, and seemed to want to get off the train and leave her bag behind.”

Then it was determined that he was on Amtrak Train 2258 instead of 2256.

That train was also searched and nothing explosive was found.

Then Department of Justice officials interviewed the attendant from the first-class car where Miller had been sitting, who claimed that he appeared to be drunk and had been arguing with a woman who was sitting on a different row from him in the car.

Ultimately, the “Silicon Valley” star was arrested Monday night at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on charges of “intentionally conveying to law enforcement officials false information about an explosive device.” He appeared before US District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven, Connecticut yesterday and has been released on a hundred thousand dollar bond. If he’s convicted, he’ll face up to five years in prison.

Source: CNN